New Orleans is still seeking permanent security solutions a year after deadly Bourbon Street attack

As National Guard members roll into New Orleans to help with safety measures ahead of New Year's celebrations, city officials are still seeking permanent security solutions nearly a year after a truck attack on Bourbon Street left 14 dead.

The rampage, in which a man drove around a police blockade in the early hours of Jan. 1, revealed security vulnerabilities surrounding a famous street filled with boisterous bars, brass bands playing on cobblestone corners and a steady stream of partygoers carrying cocktails.

While Louisiana officials say the tourist site is safe as they implement additional measures to crackdown on potential threats ahead of the attack anniversary, families of deceased victims say not enough has been done to ensure similar tragedies won't happen again.

Asking for permanent solutions

The attack happened when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck down Bourbon Street, plowing into crowds celebrating New Year’s Day, killing 14 people and injuring dozens of others. Police shot and killed Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran who had proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group on social media.

Among the victims were Nikyra Dedeaux, an 18-year-old about to start college who was on Bourbon Street with friends. Her mother, Melissa Dedeaux, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that while many will ring in 2026 with fireworks and merriment, she will be grieving. She believes the tragedy could have been prevented and “my baby would have been here.”

In the wake of the rampage, city officials, state agencies and law firms representing victims’ families launched investigations into whether the attack could have been prevented. The investigations focused on the street's bollard system of steel columns designed to block cars from entering the thoroughfare. The bollards were being replaced at the time.

Questions still swirl around the barricade system, which is a patchwork of bollards, strategically parked police vehicles and 32 large steel barriers that officers push into place every night to form pedestrian zones.

“They are not meant to be utilized in the fashion they are,” Samuel Palumbo, the 8th District New Orleans Police Department Captain, said of the barriers that can withstand only low-speed collisions. He stressed to the New Orleans Governmental Affairs Committee this month that the system is a “temporary solution to a permanent problem.”

“We need to learn from what happened," Morris Bart, whose law firm is representing victims and their families, told reporters Tuesday. “It’s kind of ridiculous ... that a year after this tragedy nothing has been done to resolve this situation.”

Palumbo urged the city to install permanent security gates that can withstand crashes up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour). The committee opted to hold off on a vote until incoming Mayor Helena Moreno enters office in January.

A consulting firm, hired by the city to conduct a security assessment, made another suggestion: Make Bourbon Street a pedestrian only area.

While much of the street is limited to pedestrians at night, the recommendation was largely ignored after French Quarter residents and business owners raised concerns about accessing their homes and businesses.

Ramping up security for upcoming celebrations

As the city prepares for round-the-clock revelry, President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 350 National Guard members, who were arriving Tuesday to provide enhanced security for the French Quarter.

Troops will stay through Carnival season, when tourists descend on the Big Easy to partake in costumed celebrations and parades that snake through city streets before ending with Mardi Gras in mid-February.

Republicans and Democrats have supported the additional resources. Mayor-elect Moreno said she appreciates the troops' presence and that it increases the “visibility of security assets during major events.”

Longtime French Quarter worker Miguel Thornton said he's happy to see armed troops a year after the attack.

“A lot of the service industry professionals that were out here were affected — they saw the carnage, they had to step over bodies — and so people were definitely changed,” Thornton said. “As far as the National Guard, they’ve been here before. Honestly, they’re welcome.”

Remembering 2025

Louisiana has a famous Cajun French phrase, “Laissez les bon temps rouler,” or “Let the good times roll." In New Orleans, a city that heavily relies on tourism, the show always goes on in the entertainment district — even in the face of tragedy.

After the Bourbon Street attack, the strip was closed down as emergency crews tended to the injured, bodies were removed and blood was washed from the streets. By the next day, before all the victims had even been identified by the coroner, the street was reopened. Within a few months, handwritten tributes at the site of the attack had been painted over.

As the anniversary nears, tourists again flock to Bourbon Street for New Year's celebrations. This time, suspended above them are hundreds of handcrafted flags honoring the victims.

Buck Harley, who manages a Bourbon Street cigar shop, said he has had to explain the memorial to patrons.

“We seem to as a society forget. And I don’t think it’s because of a lack of empathy but because there’s another big story taking its place,” Harley said. “I have to tell the tourists what the flags are up there for, because it’s forgotten already."