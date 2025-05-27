More escaped New Orleans inmates captured as manhunt continues for last pair
The extensive search has been ongoing for 10 inmates who escaped via a hole behind a toilet
Three inmates part of a group that broke out of a jail in Louisiana have been captured, with two left on the run.
Louisiana State Police stated one of the men was arrested in Baton Rouge by local police, and two others were arrested in Walker County Texas by officials.
Louisiana authorities named the latest inmates who were recaptured as Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald.
A spokesperson added that two more inmates remain wanted by authorities.
The extensive search has been ongoing across New Orleans for 10 inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16. The men yanked open a faulty cell door inside a jail, squeezed through a hole behind a toilet, scaled a barbed-wire fence and fled the prison.
The inmates’ absence wasn’t discovered until a morning headcount, hours after they bolted for freedom.
“A review of the physical security infrastructure revealed signs of tampering,” the sheriff’s office told The Independent. “Prior to the escape, steel bars protecting plumbing fixtures were intact.
“After the escape, at least one steel bar appeared to have been intentionally cut using a tool, compromising the integrity of the pod’s security features.”
City and state officials have pointed to multiple security lapses in the jail. The jail was severely understaffed at the time of the escape, with only 40 personnel overseeing 1,400 inmates.
Many of the men were originally in the New Orleans jail, awaiting sentences or trials, for alleged violent crimes including murder.
Inmates Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis, Kendall Myles, Gary Price, and Corey Boyd were captured last week and are back in custody.
