Watch live: Police at scene of New Orleans Bourbon Street attack as death toll rises
Watch live as police investigate the scene of a New Orleans attack that has left 15 people dead and dozens more injured after a car drove into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year.
The suspect, who was fatally shot, has been named as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who made videos shortly before the attack indicating his admiration for ISIS, according to President Joe Biden.
The incident took place at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday (1 January) on the city’s famed Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day, as Jabbar allegedly evaded police barriers around the French Quarter and drove into the crowd.
The suspect acted with “very intentional behavior,” police said. Two officers were struck in a gunfire exchange with the suspect and are now in stable condition.
Officials do not believe Jabbar acted alone and are investigating if he had accomplices.
