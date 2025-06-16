Two recaptured after four-man escape from New Jersey detention center

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two of the four detainees who escaped from a federal immigration detention centre in New Jersey last week have been recaptured, the FBI said on Sunday.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken back into custody since Friday. However, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon are still at large.

The four men broke out of the Delaney Hall detention centre in Newark by breaking through an interior wall that led to an exterior one, before escaping from a parking lot, according to US Senator Andy Kim and Homeland Security officials. There are reports of a disorder at the centre around the time of the escape.

Officials have not yet released details regarding how or where Sandoval-Lopez and Castaneda-Lozada were caught.

All four men were in the country illegally and had previously been charged with crimes by local police in New Jersey and New York City, Homeland Security officials said.

Sandoval-Lopez, from Honduras, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun in October and aggravated assault in February.

Castaneda-Lozada, from Colombia, was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy, authorities said.

open image in gallery Protesters attempt to block a vehicle from leaving the Delaney Hall Detention Facility during protests over federal immigration enforcement raids ( Associated Press/Olga Fedorova )

Bautista-Reyes, from Honduras, was charged in May with aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats and a weapon crime.

Pineda-Mogollon, from Colombia, was charged with minor larceny and burglary crimes. The FBI has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each man.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey public defenders' office, which represented Sandoval-Lopez, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Sunday. Attorney information for the other three men could not be located on online court records.

Newark’s mayor, Ras Baraka, a Democrat who’s been critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, cited reports of a possible uprising and escape after disorder broke out at the facility Thursday night and protesters outside the center locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles passed through gates.

Much is still unclear about what unfolded there.

But GEO Group, the company that owns and operates the detention facility for the federal government, said in a statement that there was “no widespread unrest” at the facility.

open image in gallery Protesters link hands at the gates of the Delaney Hall Detention Facility to prevent vehicles from exiting during protests over federal immigration enforcement raids on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Newark ( Associated Press/Olga Fedorova )

Delaney Hall has been the site of clashes this year between Democratic officials who say the facility needs more oversight and the Trump administration and those who run the facility.

Baraka was arrested May 9, handcuffed and charged with trespassing.

The charge was later dropped and US Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver was later charged with assaulting federal officers stemming from a skirmish that happened outside the facility. She has denied the charges.