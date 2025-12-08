Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father hit the owners of a New Jersey golf course with a wrongful death lawsuit after his son was struck by lightning during a golf tournament this summer and died soon after.

The suit from Scott Mariani, of Franklin Lakes, filed December 3 in Bergen County, alleges the owners of Ballyowen Golf Club could’ve done more to protect his son Simon, 28, who was hit by lightning on July 8 and died a week later.

“Before his death, (Mariani) was caused to suffer severe pain, anguish, and fear of impending death,” the lawsuit, obtained by NJ.com, reads.

The complaint accuses Crystal Springs Resort of failing to warn golfers of a storm that was brewing as they played in the 36-hole Ironman Tournament taking place the day of the strike.

The suit also alleges management didn’t have lightning warning protocols in place and didn’t adequately monitor weather activity, and that the club “failed to suspend play and failed to provide timely or adequate evacuation instructions.”

The suit accuses course owners of failing to monitor weather or warn players of lightning risk ( Google Street View )

The Independent has contacted Crystal Springs Resort for comment.

The course reportedly sounded warning alarms and horns to clear the green when the fast-moving storm began to develop.

Police were the first to treat Simon Mariani, until paramedics arrived. The 28-year-old was later airlifted to Cooperman Barnabas Hospital.

Scott Mariana witnessed the horrific moment his son was struck by lightening and “had a contemporaneous awareness of the gravity of his son’s injuries,” the suit claims.

“Scott Mariani suffered severe and foreseeable emotional distress,” it added.

Simon Mariani was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with degrees in accounting, economics, and business.

He was working in New York City at the time of his death, according to an obituary.

Outside of his career, he enjoyed spending time with family, painting, and being outdoors.

During the same July when Mariani was struck by lightning, a lightning strike at a New Jersey archery range killed one person and injured another 13.

The odds of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million, and about 90 percent of lightning strike victims survive, according to the CDC.