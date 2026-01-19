Two skiers stuck in waist-deep snow and only 2% left on their cellphone battery are rescued
Rescue officials trudged through deep snow and dense trees to rescue the two skiers
Two skiers were rescued after getting stuck in waist-deep snow and had only 2 percent battery life on their cell phones.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified Saturday afternoon about two skiers stuck on Mount Moosilauke in deep snow and blizzard-like conditions, according to a statement from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team.
The skiers were identified as Massachusetts residents Romain Tronchi, 30, and Gabriel Mahe, 32, according to NBC Boston. The mountain is located in Benton, a small town in northwestern New Hampshire.
The skiers told rescue officials they became stuck in deep snow after losing the trail due to high winds and low visibility, NBC Boston reports. The skiers also had 2 percent of their cellphone battery life left, and no equipment to continue, officials said.
Rescue officials used snowmobiles to travel four miles up the mountain before hiking another mile-and-a-half, according to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team. Officials found the men around 11 p.m., after fighting through deep snow and thick trees.
Rescue officials were then able to get the skiers back on the trail. Afterward, the group hiked back to the snowmobiles.
“The conditions and terrain made for slow travel getting the lost skiers back to the trail, but once on the trail rescuers and rescuers were able to hike out to the snowmobiles and returned safely to the trailhead by 2 a.m.,” the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team said in a statement.
Neither skier was injured, WMUR 9 reports.
This rescue comes just months after a skier went off-trail and died at a nearby ski area in New Hampshire.
In April, officials found Eric Page, 39, unresponsive off the trail at the Black Mountain Ski Area, WMTW 8 reports. While officials performed life-saving measures, he was later pronounced dead.
