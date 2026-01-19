Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two skiers were rescued after getting stuck in waist-deep snow and had only 2 percent battery life on their cell phones.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified Saturday afternoon about two skiers stuck on Mount Moosilauke in deep snow and blizzard-like conditions, according to a statement from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team.

The skiers were identified as Massachusetts residents Romain Tronchi, 30, and Gabriel Mahe, 32, according to NBC Boston. The mountain is located in Benton, a small town in northwestern New Hampshire.

The skiers told rescue officials they became stuck in deep snow after losing the trail due to high winds and low visibility, NBC Boston reports. The skiers also had 2 percent of their cellphone battery life left, and no equipment to continue, officials said.

Two skiers were rescued on New Hampshire's Mount Moosilauke after they were trapped in blizzard-like conditions ( New Hampshire Fish and Game Department )

Rescue officials used snowmobiles to travel four miles up the mountain before hiking another mile-and-a-half, according to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team. Officials found the men around 11 p.m., after fighting through deep snow and thick trees.

Rescue officials were then able to get the skiers back on the trail. Afterward, the group hiked back to the snowmobiles.

“The conditions and terrain made for slow travel getting the lost skiers back to the trail, but once on the trail rescuers and rescuers were able to hike out to the snowmobiles and returned safely to the trailhead by 2 a.m.,” the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team said in a statement.

Neither skier was injured, WMUR 9 reports.

This rescue comes just months after a skier went off-trail and died at a nearby ski area in New Hampshire.

In April, officials found Eric Page, 39, unresponsive off the trail at the Black Mountain Ski Area, WMTW 8 reports. While officials performed life-saving measures, he was later pronounced dead.