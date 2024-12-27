Four people found dead at home on Christmas Day after suspected carbon monoxide leak
Tragedy prompts police to remind householders of the importance of having working carbon monoxide alarms in their homes
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Four people died in a New Hampshire home on Christmas Day due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.
Police were called to the house in the town of Wakefield around 4:20 p.m. for a welfare check, said New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey. He said that when officers arrived, they found the bodies of four adults.
“While the investigation remains active and ongoing, at this time, investigators believe the victims died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Toomey and other officials said in a release.
Toomey said it was a reminder of the importance of people having working carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.
Toomey told television station WMUR the deceased included two older adults and two younger adults, and that other family members had called police to check on them after they did not show up as expected at a Christmas Day gathering.
Officials believe the deaths were accidental, and are investigating a gas heating system after finding the home did not have any carbon monoxide detectors, WMUR reported.
Authorities have not released the names of those who died pending notification of their next of kin. Autopsies to confirm the causes of death were scheduled for Thursday.
Temperatures in Wakefield on Christmas Day reached a low of about 13 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 degrees Celsius).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments