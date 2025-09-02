Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee.

The world’s largest packaged-food maker said in a Monday press release its board of directors had ordered a probe into the undisclosed romantic relationship which it found had violated the company’s code of conduct.

“This was a necessary decision,” the board’s chairman, Paul Bulcke, said. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company.”

Bulcke also thanked Freixe for his “years of service” at the Swiss company.

The Independent has reached out to Nestlé for comment.

open image in gallery Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee. ( AFP/Getty )

Freixe had worked at Nestlé for nearly 40 years but his time as CEO was rather short. He was appointed to the position in September 2024 replacing Mark Schneider.

When Schneider was ousted that August, the Wall Street Journal reported there had been concerns from senior employees and board members about whether he was a good cultural fit for the company.

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé Nespresso, a Nestlé company that produces coffee makers, will assume Freixe’s role, the company announced Monday. Navratil has been with the company since 2001 and joined its executive board this past January.

"I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestlé into the future,” Navratil said in a statement Monday.

open image in gallery Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé Nespresso, a Nestlé company that produces coffee makers, will assume Freixe’s role ( AFP/Getty )

“I fully embrace the company's strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestlé's performance.”

While Nestlé may be best known for its Toll House chocolate chips or Nesquik, it owns a plethora of grocery brands, from DiGiorno frozen pizza to Gerber baby food to Purina pet food.

The company reported in July organic sales growth of 3 percent for its second fiscal quarter. That same month, Nestlé said it was reviewing its underperforming vitamins, minerals and supplements business, according to multiple reports.