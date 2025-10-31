NBA to bring in new rule on Saturday in bid to ‘improve game flow’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beginning on Saturday, NBA referees will be wearing earpieces in order to improve accuracy, the league announced on Friday.

Each referee will have an earpiece clipped to their uniform to "improve game flow and enhance officiating accuracy," according to the NBA.

The refs will unclip the device and place it in their ears only during instant replay reviews and as needed during other clock stoppages, but not during live play.

This is the first phase of a planned two-phase program to help officials communicate in real time with the NBA Replay Center and one another.

Following an evaluation of the first phase, the second phase will see the referees wear the earpieces throughout the games -- including live play. This phase is set to begin in January and run at least through the All-Star break in February.

"During the second phase, referees will be able to communicate directly with the Replay Center and each other at all times during the game," the league said in a news release.

The technology was tested during NBA preseason games over the past two seasons, as well as in the NBA Summer League and NBA G League Winter Showcase.

