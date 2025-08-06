Four dead after medical transport plane crashes on Navajo Nation in northern Arizona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A medical transport plane crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing all four passengers, officials said.

The crash occurred around 12:40pm, near the Chinle Municipal Airport, as the group was en route to pick up a patient.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic plane crash near the Chinle Airport, which claimed the lives of four medical personnel who were non-local,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a statement on Facebook. “These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others, and their loss is felt deeply across the Navajo Nation.”

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have not named the victims, though they were described in a statement as a “non-local” group on an aircraft from CSI Aviation, based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Crash killed four on way to pick up patient in Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona, according to officials ( Navajo Police Department )

The company has notified their next of kin, the Navajo Police Department said.

CSI Aviation, founded in 1979, conducts flights for medical transport and government clients, according to its website.

The Independent has contacted the company for comment.

Navajo police, fire, and EMS were on the scene of the crash.

Pictures of the incident showed a small, charred plane wreck near a patch of asphalt.

The aircraft that crashed was a Beechcraft 300 dual-propeller plane, the Associated Press reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

The crash comes just over a week after three died in a private plane crash on the California coast.