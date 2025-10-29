Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States is cutting the number of troops on Europe's eastern flank, Romania's defence ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said the decision was expected given changes in Washington's priorities, and that roughly 1,000 U.S. troops would continue to be stationed in Romania.

Between 1,000 and 1,200 U.S. troops rotated out a month ago and will not be replaced, it said in a statement.

The Trump administration previously told European allies that they will need to take more responsibility for their own security as the United States focuses more on its own borders and on the Indo-Pacific region.

"The American decision is to stop the rotation in Europe of a brigade that had elements in several NATO countries," the defence ministry said.

NATO SAYS ALLIANCE IN CLOSE CONTACT

Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu told a news conference that the brigade had troops in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Trump administration previously told European allies that they will need to take more responsibility for their own security as the United States focuses more on its own borders and on the Indo-Pacific region ( AP )

He said Bucharest's ties with Washington remained strong and that the permanent allied presence remained "considerable," at around 3,500 NATO troops including U.S. soldiers.

"It is enough for our needs," Mosteanu said. "The expectation of having entire foreign armies here to defend us is unrealistic. We will continue to invest in the Romanian army."

He added that Romania had received an advanced air defence system from Washington which would enhance the country's ability to protect itself against drones breaching its airspace.

US SAYS NO LESSENED NATO COMMITMENT

The EU and NATO state shares a 650 km (400 mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones breach its airspace more than 20 times over the last two years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

A NATO official said the alliance was in close contact about the deployment of its forces, adding that adjustments to U.S. deployments were not unusual.

The U.S. military said the decision not to replace departing American troops in Romania was not "an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO."

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told Sky that the process of the U.S. shifting its focus had started under President Barack Obama. "The U.S. is concerned about competition with China, and Europe must guarantee its own defence," he said.

Despite worries on NATO's eastern flank about the potential scaling back of the U.S. presence in the region, at a time when Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, Trump said in September that Washington could increase its troop presence in Poland.

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Lithuanian presidential advisor Deividas Matulionis both said they had not received any information about a possible reduction of U.S. troops on their territory.