A Native American group has announced it plans to end the largest “powwow” in North America after more than 40 years without explanation.

Organizers of the Gathering of Nations, a celebration of Indigenous culture that features dancing, music and art, said Saturday the event will be held in 2026 for the last time.

Organizers are dubbing next year’s powwow as “The Last Dance.”

“After 43 incredible years of bringing together thousands of dancers, singers, artists, and visitors from around the world, this chapter will come to a close with one final celebration,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

open image in gallery A Native American group has announced it plans to end the largest "powwow" in North America after more than 40 years without explanation ( AP/Roberto E. Rosales )

One Facebook user wrote, “This is VERY disappointing news.”

“It’s a bummer this will be the last year for GON. Darn it… the best of the best come to this powwow to dance and sing,” another wrote.

A third commented: “Sorry to hear this will be the last one.”

The New Mexico fairgrounds in Albuquerque has hosted the powwow since 2017, but it's unclear whether the venue would be available for future events, given that the state is considering redeveloping the site.

There has also been criticism over the years by some Native Americans who said Gathering of Nations organizers were capitalizing on Indigenous culture.

Organizers dismissed those claims, saying the money raised goes toward the expenses of putting on the event.

While offering spectators a glimpse into Indigenous cultures, large powwows like this one have become more commercialized events with prize money for dancing and drumming competitions.

open image in gallery Organizers of the Gathering of Nations said Saturday the event will be held in 2026 for the last time ( AP/Roberto E. Rosales )

For some Native American leaders it can be a struggle to keep traditional cultural practices and commercial powwows from being lumped into the same category.

There have been efforts to focus on promoting smaller powwows that are held in tribal communities.

At Gathering of Nations, the signature event is the grand entry, in which a colorful procession of dancers spirals into the center of an arena. Participants wear elaborate regalia — some with jingling bells and others with feathers — and dance to rhythmic drumming.

The event also features the crowning of Miss Indian World, as well as horse parades in which riders are judged on the craftsmanship of their intricately beaded adornments or feathered headdresses and how well they work with their steeds.