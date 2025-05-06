Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Weather Service workers are on alert and have been advised to use a buddy system after threats to the agency's radars were made by a violent militia group that believes they are ‘weather weapons.’

According to emails from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the threats were allegedly made by Veterans on Patrol, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an anti-government militia organization.

The group’s bizarre views on the Doppler radars were highlighted in an internal NOAA email sent to staff on Monday. CNN reporters have confirmed viewing the letter and reported its contents.

The NWS was also warned on May 1 of a non-specific threat, but the most recent email contains details about specific potential targets. The NOAA's security office reportedly is aware of "several encounters" — either in-person or virtually — with members of the militia group.

“This group is advocating for anyone and everyone to join them in conducting penetration drills on NEXRAD sites to identify weaknesses which can be used to ultimately destroy the sites,” the email said.

Doppler radars detect all manner of precipitation and can help meteorologists understand the rotation of thunderstorm clouds, airborne tornado debris, and wind strength and direction, according to the National Science Foundation.

A Doppler radar tower outside a National Weather Service facility in Sullivan, Wisconsin. A militia group called “Veterans on Patrol” has allegedly made threats against the radars, claiming they are “weather weapons,” according to the NOAA ( The Janesville Gazette )

The radar bounces short pulses of radio waves off of precipitation, which reflect back to the radar, and provide data to meteorologists that they can use to help inform the public about storms and other weather systems.

The militia, however, believes — erroneously — that the radars are weapons.

“The group referred to the NEXRAD system towers as ‘weather weapons,’ and claimed no laws were preventing American citizens from destroying the ‘weapons,’” the email says.

It's unclear what the group thinks the radars are actually doing. The NEXRAD radars have been in use since the 1990s, and are used not just by the NWS, but also the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Air Force.

To promote safety at NWS sites, NOAA's security office suggested that workers travel in pairs — a buddy system — if they're working at remote sites. They were also advised to remain vigilant during their work.

“Do not engage with anyone suspicious; instead, notify local law enforcement,” the email said.

The NWS is already dealing with staffing issues due to the Department of Government Efficiency, under Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, cutting hundreds of its staff.

One NWS employee, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, said the threats of violence were "demoralizing" to the remaining federal workers following the Trump administration's cuts.

Another NWS staffer said threats to facilities were generally rare, but found the latest threats "especially concerning" when taking into account the political divide in the U.S.