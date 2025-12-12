National Guard member who survived shooting being moved to inpatient rehabilitation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A West Virginia National Guard member, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who sustained a critical gunshot wound to the head during an ambush in Washington, D.C., last month, is now transitioning from acute hospital care to in-patient rehabilitation. The incident, which occurred on 26 November, tragically claimed the life of his colleague, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who died the following day.

Staff Sgt. Wolfe was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center after he and Spc. Beckstrom were attacked while patrolling a subway station just three blocks from the White House.

Dr. Jeffrey Mai, a neurosurgeon at MedStar, confirmed Staff Sgt. Wolfe has "made extraordinary progress." In a news release, Dr. Mai stated: "He is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance — important milestones that reflect his strength and determination. Based on these improvements, he is now ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation as the next step in his recovery journey."

His parents, Melody and Jason Wolfe, expressed profound gratitude to the hospital staff, describing the care as "remarkable." While they chose not to disclose the rehabilitation facility’s location, they shared their belief that "Andy’s progress is miraculous."

National Guard Shooting ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The family has asked for continued prayers as Staff Sgt. Wolfe "begins a long and tough rehabilitation." They added: "We know he will continue to improve at a rapid pace and know your prayers are making the difference. Please continue as God heals Andrew and gives him the strength to return to work, the West Virginia National Guard, and his new mission of being a light into this world. The support we’ve received from Andy’s military family, his hometown community, and people across the nation has been extraordinary."

Beckstrom was buried in a private funeral on Wednesday.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot during the confrontation, has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Wolfe, 24, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, about 75 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., was assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard. He has worked as a lineman with Frontier Communications since early 2023, the company said.

Wolfe joined the National Guard in 2019, the year he graduated from high school. At Musselman, Wolfe was an engaged and high-achieving student “who embodied the Applemen spirit, contributing positively to our school community both academically and athletically,” Principal Alicia Riggleman said.

Wolfe and Beckstrom were among more than 2,000 troops deployed to the nation’s capital as part of President Donald Trump’s crime-fighting mission that involved taking over the local police department.