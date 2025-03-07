Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexandra Bialousow, a resident of South Carolina’s Carolina Forest community, allegedly started a fire that led to the state’s more than 2,000-acre Carolina Forest wildfire.

Bialousow, 40, was arrested Thursday on two charges related to the escape of a residential yard debris burn that is alleged to have ignited the blaze near Myrtle Beach, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said in a Friday release.

She is accused of not taking the proper precautions to prevent her debris burn from escaping and negligently allowing fire to spread to “lands of another.”

“Witnesses reported seeing Bialousow intentionally start a fire in a backyard fire pit that was in close proximity to a tree line within Covington Lakes Subdivision on March 1,” the commission wrote. “According to the arrest warrant, the suspect ‘did not have an appropriate water source readily available,’ nor did she ‘have any garden tools on hand to control the fire, thus allowing the fire to spread to land owned by Walker Woods HOA. This incident was witnessed by several neighbors.’”

open image in gallery South Carolina Forestry Commission law enforcement officials arrested Alexandra Bialousow, 40, of Myrtle Beach on Thursday on two charges related to the escape of a residential yard debris burn that is alleged to have ignited the Carolina Forest Fire near Myrtle Beach. The blaze spread over 2,059 acres ( Horry County Sheriff's Office )

If convicted, Bialousow faces possible imprisonment and fines related to the escaped debris burn alleged to have started the fire.

Fueled by dry conditions and windy weather, the Carolina Forest fire — also known as the Covington Drive fire — has spread over 2,059 acres and is now 55 percent contained.

The commission said crews did not see any fire growth between Thursday and Friday, and that National Guard helicopters would be working to conduct targeted water drops. A team from the Florida Forest Service is also helping to suppress the fire.

The wildfire forced weekend evacuations in neighborhoods around Horry County and sent thick smoke into the air that impacted visibility on roads.

open image in gallery The Carolina Forest fire, also known as the Covington Drive fire, is now 55 percent contained. The National Guard is assisting firefighters in their effort to suppress the blaze ( Horry County Fire Rescue )

“Friday morning, thick smoke is present in the Carolina Forest area, due to the nearby Covington Drive fire. Smoke will continue to linger in some capacity through the duration of this incident,” Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been lost, though some were damaged, according to myhorrynews.com.

A burn ban remains in effect for the county, and the outlet reported that at least five people have been cited for burning during the ban. Notably, those tickets were not in connection with the Carolina Forest fire.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.