Myrtle Beach is recovering after a mass shooting left one dead and 11 people hurt over the weekend.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, police in the popular South Carolina resort town spotted a disturbance with multiple people along Ocean Boulevard. The road is a popular gathering spot for tourists along the beach featuring many shops and restaurants.

Video obtained by News13 showed people frantically running for their lives from the scene as police approached a scuffle that turned into gunfire. Police responded and shot at one of the suspects.

“At that time, based on the immediate threat, one of our officers responded by discharging their firearm,” a Myrtle Beach Police Department statement read.

The officer involved was not injured, but the suspect was shot dead.

“Our hearts and continued prayers are with all those affected, as well as their loved ones during this difficult time,” it added.

On Sunday night, police stated that “All Ocean Boulevard traffic is reopened.”

Here is what we know about the latest shooting on Ocean Boulevard and the people involved:

Where and when did it happen?

Officers “observed a disturbance involving multiple individuals” on the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard, a police statement said.

One person fired a weapon during an “altercation,” prompting an officer to respond by discharging their firearm. The unnamed officer wasn’t injured, but the suspect died as a result of their injuries.

Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13: “This was an isolated incident.

“We had a huge crowd on the boulevard late last night, and we can’t always control what people are going to do, but we also can’t just shut ourselves in and do nothing,” she said. “This is a great place to visit. It’s not an unsafe place at all. And I’m not making light of what happened in any way.”

Myrtle Beach is pitched as the perfect “Springtime Getaway” for families looking to catch a glimpse of the sun with warm days and cooler evenings. Water temperatures average at around 63 degrees, making it an ideal spot for paddleboarders or beach-seekers.

open image in gallery Gunfire in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over the weekend left one dead and another 11 people hurt ( Getty Images )

Who was the shooter?

Jerrius Davis, of Bennettsville, was identified as the attacker by Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard on Sunday, reported News13. Bennettsville is roughly 90 miles away from the coastal town.

The 18-year-old allegedly fired a weapon in the center of Myrtle Beach’s entertainment district, just as the tourism season was ramping up.

By the time police shot David dead, at least 11 people had been wounded.

The motive for the attack remains unclear at this stage.

“The individual shot during officer response has passed away as a result of their injuries,” Myrtle Beach police said on Facebook. “At that time, based on the immediate threat, one of our officers responded by discharging their firearm. The officer involved was not injured,” it continued.

An investigation is ongoing.

Councilman Gregg Smith told News13: “It’s very unfortunate that people feel they need to solve their problems with guns but it’s an isolated incident and not indicative of the reality that most Myrtle Beach visitors encounter.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will provide future updates related to this case. Simultaneously, the Myrtle Beach Police Department declared it would carry out an internal review of the incident - which is standard procedure.

open image in gallery The shooting happened along Ocean Boulevard, which is a popular spot for tourists as they visit the beach ( Getty Images )

How many people were injured?

As of Monday, 11 people had sustained injuries and were receiving medical treatment. None of their names have been released.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as both investigations proceed, and all leads are thoroughly examined,” Myrtle police said.

The conditions of the victims remain unclear at this stage.

“Unfortunately, with social media, there’s going to be a lot of comments being said that are not true, and (people) trying to make more out of this, and we want to get the facts out so that people know what has happened,” Bethune said.

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said she was “devastated” by the news.

“Devastated by the tragic shooting in Myrtle Beach,” she wrote on X. “Our hearts are torn apart for the victims and their families. South Carolina stands strong, and we will not tolerate violence of any sort in our communities. God bless the first responders on the scene.”

The Independent contacted the Myrtle Beach Police Department and state officials for an update on the incident.