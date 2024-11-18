Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Northern California man woke up from surgery after stabbing his wife and himself — then immediately confessed to having killed his mother at her home.

Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Saturday morning to an area inside Kaiser Permanente hospital, where 63-year-old Frank James McMillan and his wife were each being treated for “at least one stab wound,” according to a press release issued by the VPD. Both were in critical condition, police said.

“Following McMillan’s surgery, he spontaneously confessed to killing his biological mother at a residence on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue,” the press release stated.

McMillan was visiting his wife, a patient at the hospital, when he stabbed her before turning the knife on himself, according to local Fox affiliate KTVU.

open image in gallery The shocking confession took place at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Vallejo, cops say ( Getty Images )

Police later showed up at McMillan’s mother’s home and forced their way inside, discovering the 80-year-old deceased. (Her name has not been released, pending family notification, according to the VPD. The Independent is withholding her name until it has been made public.)

A review of public records show McMillan and wife Mika Wilson both resided at the same address. They are each expected to survive their injuries.

McMillan was arrested and charged with attempted murder and murder, and will be jailed once he is “medically cleared for incarceration,” the VPD release says.

The circumstances of the murder and any motive remain unclear.

The killing marks the 21st murder year-to-date in Vallejo, a Bay Area city of 122,000 people.

A spokesman for the Vallejo PD did not respond on Monday to a request for further information.