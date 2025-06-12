Skier killed in avalanche on Mount McKinley
Two mountaineering rangers on the mountain responded within minutes after spotting his partner
A skier has died after being caught in an avalanche on Mount McKinley, North America's tallest peak, officials have said.
The Denali National Park and Preserve said that 29-year-old Nicholas Vizzini, from Washington state, and his snowboarding partner triggered the avalanche on Tuesday while descending the 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) peak in Alaska.
The avalanche released at approximately 16,600 feet (5,060 meters) and ran down to about 15,000 feet (4,572 meters), the park added.
Two mountaineering rangers responded after spotting Vizzini's partner. They detected a beacon signal and found Vizzini, who was mostly buried.
The rangers tried lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead early Tuesday evening.
Vizzini's body was recovered and transferred to the state medical examiner's office. His partner sustained minor injuries and was scheduled to leave the mountain Wednesday, according to the statement.
Earlier this month, Alex Chiu, a climber from Seattle, died from a 3,000-foot (about 900-meter) fall on the mountain's West Buttress climbing route.
The climbing season typically runs from early May to early July. There are about 500 climbers on Mount McKinley currently, the park said.