Motorist gets ticket for drawing fake inspection and registration stickers with crayon
‘As a friendly reminder arts and crafts supplies do not count as valid documentation,’ New York State Police said
New York State Police issued multiple tickets to a driver who created fake documents using crayons.
A state trooper conducted a traffic stop on Thursday night “for switched plates on a different vehicle,” police said in a statement Friday. That’s when the trooper noticed something was amiss.
The vehicle’s “inspection” and “registration” on the windshield were “not official at all,” state police said.
The documents appeared to be drawn by hand using a combination of pen, marker, and crayon “with an impressive amount of confidence,” the statement read.
One drawing, seemingly trying to emulate the inspection sticker, done on white paper, boasted a date colored in with black ink with the words “New York Safety Emissions” scrawled above it. “Emissions” appears to be spelled incorrectly.
The other drawing had two sets of numbers spread apart and separated by a yellow box with black scribbles, apparently made to resemble the state’s vehicle registration sticker.
“As a friendly reminder arts and crafts supplies do not count as valid documentation,” police said.
The driver was issued multiple tickets and the vehicle was taken off the road.
The post garnered 30,000 reactions and 3,000 comments.
“If the meaning of desperate times calls for desperate measures was a person,” one Facebook user wrote.
“Well, I have to admit. It was creative. Illegal, but creative,” another remarked.
Yet another quipped sarcastically: “We have DMV at home.”
