Residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood have urged local authorities to “be competent and fix the problem” after being overrun with mosquitoes for months.

“My kids are covered in bites,” Samantha Hedding, who lives in El Segundo, southwest of central LA, told Fox11. “We’re up from midnight to 4:30 a.m. every day, killing mosquitoes.”

“My wife has an immunodeficiency,” added Patrick Sheridan, another resident.“[The bites] swell her up and it’s just really unpleasant for her. It’s terrible.”

Mosquito breeding grounds have been found at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo, with local authorities saying that stagnant water left by recent rain and higher temperatures may have contributed to the boom.

“The early rains were certainly an issue before the holidays,” El Segundo mayor Chris Pimental told Fox11. “We saw such significant pooling from those in parts that would normally drain through the easement that was building up quite a bit of water.”

“We’ve worked very closely with vector control from the county to inspect, look for sites that have excess or standing water, find ways to drain or remove the water and then treat it,” Pimental said.

The LA Vector Control District offers extensive information on ways to mitigate the nuisance caused by mosquitoes. As well as control measures, the service also uses mosquito traps and other tools to monitor populations of mosquitoes and the diseases they spread.

As well as the online advice, city workers have reportedly gone door-to-door in the neighborhood handing out flyers to warn residents of the dangers and provide tips on how to protect themselves.

Pimental said while officials have seen progress, he acknowledged that mosquito infestation still remains a problem for many. “There’s about a six-block area on the southern part that’s been getting hammered,” he said.

However, residents are not pleased with the current state of affairs. “Be competent and fix the problem,” Sheridan told Fox11. “Find out why the mosquitoes are coming here because it’s not happening anywhere else in Los Angeles.”

The Independent has contacted LA Sanitation for comment on the issue.

In a statement shared with Fox11, a spokesperson said, “While the impact is across the El Segundo area, Operations staff at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant are in coordination with El Segundo City officials and County Vector Control to proactively and aggressively mitigate any possible impacts from the Hyperion Plant.

“LA City staff will continue this critical coordination to ensure the safety of El Segundo residents.”