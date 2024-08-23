Support truly

Rescuers in Montana are continuing to search for a climber who has been missing for four days in Glacier National Park.

Fellow hikers reported 32-year-old Grant Marcuccio missing to park officials on Sunday evening.

“Marcuccio separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak,” according to the National Park Service. “He was last seen heading toward McPartland. Marcuccio did not arrive at the rendezvous spot as planned.”

The department described the missing man as a white male with short brown hair, brown eyes, 6’ and about 175 pounds. It’s thought that he was wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt when he went missing.

Authorities have been looking for the man from the skies and on the ground during searches. The agency last released an update on the search on August 21.

Grant Marcuccio, 32, has been missing from Glacier National Park in Montana since Sunday ( Facebook/Amy Marcuccio )

“Grant is a good friend and a climbing partner of mine, a talented and experienced mountaineer, a kind person, no ego, and loved by all,” one person wrote on Facebook. “We are moving heaven and earth to try to bring him home.”

Marcuccio’s mother released a statement on Facebook stating that the family is still looking for him.

The park spans one million acres of land and contains “active” glaciers that move due to thawing and melting.