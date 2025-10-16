Two monkeypox cases in California under investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two mpox cases in California are under investigation as potentially the first instances of local transmission of a distinct variant of the virus within the United States, health officials have announced.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services confirmed one case this week, followed by a second similar infection reported by Los Angeles County officials. While six previous US cases of clade I mpox were linked to international travelers infected abroad, these new diagnoses suggest domestic spread.

Officials maintain that the risk to the public is low. Both infected people in California were hospitalized, and they are now recovering at home. Officials declined to give other details.

Long Beach is located in Los Angeles County, but has its own city health department. Investigators there say they have not found a close contact who traveled abroad, nor have they confirmed additional cases. A few of the person's close contacts have been given a vaccine, said Nora Balanji, the Long Beach department’s communicable disease coordinator.

“We don’t have any proof that there has been ongoing community transmission,” she said. "It’s something we’re looking into. That’s something we’re concerned about."

Mpox — also known as monkeypox — is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus that is in the same family as the one that causes smallpox. It is endemic in parts of Africa.

Milder symptoms can include fever, chills and body aches. In more serious cases, people can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

One version of the virus — called clade II — was the source of an international health crisis in 2022, when infections escalated in dozens of countries, mostly among men who have sex with men. At one point, the U.S. was averaging close to 500 cases per day.

The infections were rarely fatal, but many people suffered painful skin lesions for weeks. Those outbreaks waned later that year, thanks in part to a vaccine against mpox made by Jynneos.

The other version — known as clade I — likewise can spread through sex, but also through other forms of contact. In Africa it has infected a broader range of people, including children.

A newer form of the clade I virus has been widely transmitted in eastern and central Africa. The World Health Organization declared the situation a public health emergency, but last month it said the problem had waned enough that it was no longer an international emergency.

Still, “it’s concerning if this virus has come here and now is starting to be transmitted from person to person,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University.

The case report comes amid a federal government shutdown and the layoffs of hundreds of employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the agency that usually would be involved in responding.

Balanji said a few CDC experts have been available to talk to her department about the situation. But Schaffner noted that “the longer the shutdown, the more impaired public health responses are to any outbreaks.”

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson referred questions to local health officials.