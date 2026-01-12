Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AI is complicating efforts to find and capture multiple monkeys that are on the loose in St Louis.

The Vervet monkeys were first spotted Thursday near a park in the northern part of the city.

“The Department of Health has confirmed that multiple monkeys are on the loose around the vicinity of O’FallonPark in North City,” Justen Hauser, the city bureau chief of environmental health, wrote in an update Saturday.

“Original reports suggested there were four animals, but we cannot confirm an actual number at this time, only that there is more than one.”

He added, “We are working to get an idea of where they may be hiding or seeking food.”

It's unclear who owns the monkeys, how they got loose or exactly how many there are.

Once captured, the monkeys will be taken to a facility certified to care for exotic animals.

The unusual sightings have sparked “rumor after rumor,” said city Department of Health spokesperson Willie Springer.

People have reported capturing the monkeys, even posting fake pictures online to bolster the claim. But as of Monday, the monkeys remained at large, Springer said.

“It's been a lot in regard to AI and what's genuine and what's not,” Springer said. “People are just having fun. Like I don’t think anyone means harm.”

The largest number people have reported seeing is four, Springer said. People aren't allowed to own the animals in the city, so Springer is doubtful that anyone will come forward to claim them.

For now, animal control is working with primate experts at the St. Louis Zoo to find them.

Vervet monkeys are native to sub-Saharan Africa, where they are widespread.

Weighing 7 to 17 pounds (3.18 to 7.71 kilograms), they are sometimes called green monkeys because of the tint of their fur.

Residents have been urged to stay away from the monkeys and call for help instead.

A news release said they are intelligent and social, but may be unpredictable or aggressive under stress.