Mom dies from a ‘broken heart’ days after her 20-year-old son was murdered
A Georgia mom died from “a broken heart” just days after her 20-year-old son was found beaten to death in his home.
Tasha Lawson died on April 13 from heart complications at a hospital in Waycross, Georgia. The body of her son, Tee’Andrick Lawson had been found 11 days earlier.
Family members said that the young man was killed by two men who broke into his home while his mother was out. Per WTOC they believe his sexual orientation played a part in the killing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation into the 20-year-old’s death, but did not provide further details, including whether they are investigating it as a hate crime.
Less than two weeks later his mother died of heart complications.
David Jordan, the Ware County Coroner told WTOC that her official cause of death was, “aortic dissection rupture, hypertensive, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”, and that it had been ruled as “natural causes.”
Lawson’s family said that she had “passed away from sheer heartbreak” following the loss of her son, adding that the two were “inseparable.”
“Tee’Andrick and his mother were inseparable. Their bond was deep and unbreakable — best friends who did everything together,” a GoFundMe page read. “The pain of losing her son was too much for her heart to bear, and just days later, she passed away from sheer heartbreak.
The 20-year-old was described as “a loving, funny, and free-spirited young man whose life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence.”
“He was the kind of person who lit up every room — full of laughter, energy, and warmth,” the description read.
Lawson herself was interviewed by WTOC after her son’s death.“He was very bright. Got along really well. He loved to dance. Laughed a lot,” she said.
“I can’t wake him up and say, come go to the store with me. I can’t do any of that. He just didn’t deserve what they did to him. He didn’t deserve that.”
