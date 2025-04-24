Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother-of-four has died after falling 75 feet in an area known as Purgatory Chasm, while hiking with her children.

The 49-year-old woman, who was later named as Carrie Sanger, from Topsfield, Massachusetts, was out with three of her children when the tragic accident occurred on Wednesday.

Sutton Police Department said it received a 911 call at around 2 p.m. reporting that Sanger had fallen approximately 50-75 feet on the state reservation. Multiple medical professionals were reportedly hiking the Chasm at the same time as the incident, who provided medical attention immediately.

However, Sanger had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall and was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said. The department added that the investigation is ongoing, but the incident “does appear to be accidental.”

open image in gallery A Massachusetts mom died after falling 75 feet while hiking with her three children in Purgatory Chasm. Police have said that the incident appeared to have been an accident ( Google Maps )

A GoFundMe page, started on behalf of her family, described Sanger – who had recently left her career as an Oncology nurse to pursue her passion for wellness – as “a bright light; a wonderful, selfless mother who has raised four incredible, respectful, responsible kids.”

“She was a friend to all and her smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed. She passed too early- but she left the earth doing what she loved, with the ones she loved.”

The post also noted that her husband, Mike Sanger, was the opposite of his wife and enjoyed a “quiet but very proud life.”

Further information on the investigation will be released from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the SPD said in a statement that went on to thank other local agencies.

“The Sutton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family during this very difficult time.”

"There are trails above the chasm you can go along, [and] dangerous overhangs if you’re going to the edge to look down," hiker Andy Spears told WCVB. "It's really sad that it had to happen at a place like this."

Purgatory Chasm is described online as “a unique natural landmark offering exciting adventure.” Trails on the reservation include rock formations such as The Corn Crib, The Coffin and Lovers’ Leap.