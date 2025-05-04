At least 32 injured as shuttle bus crashes into Missouri ditch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of people riding a shuttle bus in Missouri were injured after the vehicle struck a ditch.

At least 32 people were injured on Saturday around 10.45 a.m. when a shuttle bus driving on state Highway 100 near Eagles Nest Drive in Gasconade County veered off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road and into a ditch, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

All of those injured were adults aged 27 to 68, highway patrol records show. Four are suffering from serious injuries, 11 from moderate, and 17 from minor.

A 45-year-old man driving the shuttle bus — one of the four who was seriously wounded — was airlifted to a local hospital, records show.

The state highway patrol is now investigating the incident. None of the victims have been identified.

Records show 22 of the passengers are from Missouri, eight are from Illinois and one is from Kansas.

The local fire department stated in their report that 41 people in total had been onboard the bus.

The crash was considered a “mass casualty incident,” according to the Hermann Area Volunteer Fire Department. This designation also signals more resources from nearby areas to assist.

An air ambulance and 10 ambulances were dispatched in the wake of the incident, bringing 14 firefighters, 20 paramedics, and a flight crew to the scene, the fire department said.

Less than three hours after the crash, at 1.30 p.m., the road was reopened for normal traffic, according to the fire department.