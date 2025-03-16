Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Missouri cop who shot and killed a woman and her child last year will not face criminal charges, prosecutors confirmed.

Two Independence police officers responded to reports of an assault at an apartment building in November. They were figuring out how to arrest the woman, who was nonverbal and communicating with nods and gestures, when she lunged towards them with a butcher's knife while holding her child, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson's office said Friday.

One officer escaped, but the other, who was backed against a closet, unloaded four shots into the woman, named as 34-year-old Maria Pike, and her three-month-old daughter, Destinii. Both died.

open image in gallery Maria Pike and her infant child Destinii were fatally shot during an attempted arrest. ( Independence Police )

Johnson's office said the officer's use of deadly force "falls within the protection of the law."

Her office also noted there wasn't enough evidence to conclusively prove the officer intentionally shot the infant.

"The evidence shows that the shooting officer shot the civilian who was holding the infant," prosecutors said in a statement.

"We did not arrive at this decision lightly. The loss of a young mother and her infant are devastating and tragic," Johnson said. "However, as prosecutors, we are bound by an oath to apply the law and analyze facts without being guided by the sympathy we feel for all those impacted. Our purpose is to determine if what was done was reasonable, defined by Missouri law, and not whether it was the best course of action."

---

Additional reporting by AP.