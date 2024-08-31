Seven killed and dozens injured in Mississippi bus crash

Support truly

Seven people have been killed and dozens are injured following a bus crash in Mississippi early Saturday morning.

The accident happened when a commercial passenger bus left a highway and overturned east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, authorities said.

Some of the victims include a six-year-old and 16-year-old pair of siblings, CNN reported. In total, there were thirty-seven passengers transported to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson with unknown injuries, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

“Anytime you have people injured or killed, it’s tragic but when you have a situation like this where you have multiple fatalities and multiple injuries, it makes it even worse,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told CNN affiliate WAPT.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while the seventh died at a hospital, according to the highway patrol.

This is a developing story...