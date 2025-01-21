Missing pilot’s plane found in remote area of Nevada with no trace of the man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plane belonging to a pilot who has been missing since early January has been discovered with “significant damage” in a remote mountainous area of Nevada.

The wreckage of Michael Martin’s aircraft was located by a game warden Saturday in Nye County near Mount Jefferson, about four hours away from Las Vegas, Scott Lewis, the county’s director of emergency management, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Based on photos of the crashed plane, there would be no chance of survival. As of today, we have exhausted all possibilities of reaching the crash site at this time to complete a recovery,” Nye County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Martin, 65, disappeared after departing the North Las Vegas airport in the Piper PA-32-300 and the search for him was launched on January 5.

Upon locating the plane, officials said they’d start “working diligently” to access the remote location, which is inaccessible on foot.

It is expected to take weeks before they’re able to recover a body from the area, the county sheriff said because two law enforcement helicopters are undergoing maintenance.

“We’ve exhausted all possibilities of how we’re going to get to the site,” Sheriff Joe McGill said, explaining that authorities contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board for helicopters. The agencies reportedly said they could not provide the helicopters but are investigating the incident.

open image in gallery A photo of the plane that has been spotted ( Facebook )

“The preliminary information we have is the plane impacted remote mountainous terrain under unknown circumstances,” NTSB said in a statement. The agency is expected to release a preliminary report in 30 days.

Even so, it’s not clear that Martin’s body is located near the plane. However, Martin said the plane looked like “it sustained significant impact damage” and he believes the body is inside.

Officials will analyze records like flight tracking data, air traffic control communications and weather conditions to determine what caused the accident.

Lewis anticipates investigators will be able to access the area soon. He cited high winds as the reason police couldn’t access the area Monday.

“It has to be absolutely safe for the people we’re putting into that area,” he said.