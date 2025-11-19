Missing elderly man dragged away by ‘bear or mountain lion’ after medical emergency, authorities say in grim update
Authorities had searched a four-mile stretch of the highway where the missing man was known to walk
An elderly man who went missing in August was likely “dragged” away by a bear or mountain lion after suffering a medical emergency near his home in northern California, officials said.
Authorities have been investigating the disappearance of Gil Clark, 78, since he was reported missing on August 14, but said in a recent update that it seemed Clark had been “dragged” off by a “bear or mountain lion” after a “medical emergency.”
Clark was known to walk a four-mile stretch of Highway 49 between Downieville and his hometown of Goodyears Bar, located about 102 miles north of Sacramento along the Yuba River.
At the time he was reported missing, authorities conducted a “thorough” search, but found no signs of the missing man, authorities said.
During their search, authorities witnessed “significant bear activity, and neighbors reported recent mountain lion activity in the vicinity,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies continued to search for Clark and, on November 14, found clothing and items belonging to the missing man, the sheriff’s office said.
The following day, search and rescue personnel, along with four cadaver dogs, conducted an extensive search, authorities said, adding, “Unfortunately, no further evidence was located.”
The 78-year-old is believed to have been last seen in Downieville, several miles down the road from Goodyears Bar, on either August 5 or 6, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in August.
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains open and deputies will continue to investigate all leads.
