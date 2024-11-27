Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fears for missing hiker and her two Malinois-mix dogs who vanished in Oregon wilderness

Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, was reported missing by her employer on Friday when she failed to show up for work

Madeline Sherratt
Wednesday 27 November 2024 07:14 EST
Comments
Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, (pictured left and center) is missing along with her two dogs (right)
Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, (pictured left and center) is missing along with her two dogs (right) (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Fears are growing for a hiker and her two Malinois-mix dogs who vanished without a trace in the Oregon wilderness.

Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, from Brightwood, was reported missing by her employer on Friday when she failed to show up for work.

Authorities visited her home that day but found no sign of her or her two large Malinois-mix dogs.

The following day, the 61-year-old’s white 1992 Ford F-250 was spotted parked along East Salmon River Road near the Green Canyon Way Trail in Mount Hood National Forest, southeast of Portland, Oregon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Lane-Fournier is believed to have gone hiking with her two dogs along the trail and never returned.

The 61-year-old’s two dogs are also missing
The 61-year-old’s two dogs are also missing (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A desperate search was launched to find her with rescue teams covering more than 100 miles by Monday.

But, after four days and no signs of the missing woman or her dogs, the sheriff’s office announced that the search had been suspended.

Search and rescue teams have already scoured roughly 100 miles of trails in the Mount Hood National Forest area (pictured)
Search and rescue teams have already scoured roughly 100 miles of trails in the Mount Hood National Forest area (pictured) (The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

“Based on weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

While the search and rescue operation has ended, the case into Lane-Fournier’s disappearance remains open, it added.

Susan Lane-Fournier is believed to have been hiking the Green Canyon Way Trail (pictured)
Susan Lane-Fournier is believed to have been hiking the Green Canyon Way Trail (pictured) (US Forest Service)

The Green Canyon Way trail is a “primitive trail” with a steep and narrow path that climbs a total of 2,400 feet in elevation in 3.2 miles, according to the US Forest Service.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to contact Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211, their Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or online at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

