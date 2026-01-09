Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

T-wolves hold a pregame moment of silence for Renee Good, the woman fatally shot by an ICE officer

The Minnesota Timberwolves have held a moment of silence before their game for Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman fatally shot in her car by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer

Cavaliers Timberwolves Basketball
Cavaliers Timberwolves Basketball (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence before their game on Thursday night for Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman fatally shot in her car by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Good was killed following a brief confrontation with ICE officers Wednesday morning on a Minneapolis street about 3 miles from Target Center. The shooting fueled further protests around the Twin Cities in light of a recent surge of ICE activity in the area as part of the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown.

“As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before his team faced the Cleveland Cavaliers. “We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in