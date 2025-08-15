Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired Michigan autoworker was left stunned after receiving an unexpected Facebook message in the dead of night, asking if he had lost his wallet years ago.

The DM, from a Minnesota man, revealed the decade-old mystery of Richard Guilford’s missing wallet had been remarkably solved, found lodged in the engine bay of a car.

Guilford’s tri-fold leather wallet, containing £15, his driver’s licence, work ID, £275 in gift cards, and lottery tickets, resurfaced at a repair shop in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. A Christmas gift from his sons, the wallet, affectionately known as 'Big Red' during his Ford Motor days, was suddenly a cherished family possession once more.

The discovery left Guilford in awe. Speaking on Thursday, he remarked: "It restores your faith in humanity that people will say, ‘Hey, you lost this, I found this, I’m going to get it back to you'."

The wallet was discovered in June by mechanic Chad Volk, sandwiched between the transmission and the air filter box of a 2015 Ford Edge with 151,000 miles on it.

“Crazy,” Volk said.

open image in gallery Richard Guilford holds up a chat message he received from Chad Volk during an interview Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Petersburg, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The filter box wouldn't snap in place after a repair, he said, “so I messed around a little bit and then pulled it back out and the wallet was sitting on a little ledge where it needed to snap down. I pulled the wallet out and that's what it was.”

Turn back the calendar to 2014, around Christmas. Guilford was working on the same car at a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan. It was in a long line of new vehicles assembled elsewhere that needed extra electrical work before being shipped to dealers.

Guilford realized later that his wallet had fallen out of his shirt pocket. He was certain he had lost it in a car, but figured it was on the floor of a Ford Flex, not an Edge, and certainly not in the engine.

Guilford said he searched 30 to 40 cars, and his co-workers looked at dozens more, “just opening the doors up, looking under the seats, looking behind it.”

“I can't take too much time to look for this because I gotta work. I'm on the clock," he recalled feeling. "No luck. Life went on.”

open image in gallery The old wallet of Richard Guilford is seen as he speaks during an interview Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Petersburg, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Guilford, now 56 and living in Petersburg, Michigan, retired from Ford in 2024 after nearly 35 years. He had put the wallet out of his mind long ago, until getting the message in Facebook, where his profile said he had worked at Ford.

Volk messaged a photo of the wallet and included the driver's license. “Big Red” saw a younger version of himself with his red-tinged beard.

“The amazing part to me was it was so protected,” Guilford said of the wallet as he also traced the car's history. “Think about this: 11 years, rain, snow. It was in Minnesota, for crying out loud. It was in Arizona when it was bought. Think about how hot a transmission gets in Arizona driving down the road. That's incredible.”

Cabela's, an outdoor retailer, said the $250 in gift cards remain valid, but it has offered to give him new cards anyway. Guilford doesn't know the status of a $25 card from Outback Steakhouse. The numbers on the lottery tickets faded long ago.

“I'm going to put everything back in it and leave it just like it is, and it's gonna sit at the house in the china cabinet and that’s for my kids,” said Guilford, a part-time auctioneer. “They can tell my great-grandkids about it. We're big into stories. I like tellin’ stories. That's just who I am.”