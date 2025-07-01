All the states where minimum wage will rise in July
The minimum wage in two states, Washington, D.C., and several cities and counties will increase in July.
While the federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009, state and local governments have hiked up the hourly rate at which they think their workers should be paid.
This summer, Alaska, Oregon and D.C. will increase their minimum wage for more than 880,000 workers, collectively, raising their earnings by more than $397 million in total, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Twelve additional cities and counties will also increase their minimum wage in July.
The wage increases come at a time when Americans are facing high costs of living. The Economic Policy Institute estimates there is no county in the country where a single adult working full-time could cover housing, food, transportation and health care costs on under $17 an hour.
So, how much will workers be paid in the affected areas, according to the Economic Policy Institute?
Alaska
The current minimum wage in Alaska is $11.91. It will go up by $1.09 in July, making the lowest hourly rate an even $13.00. The minimum wage for workers making tips will be the same.
Oregon
The current minimum wage in Oregon is $14.70, which will slightly increase to $15.05 in July. Tipped workers will see the same wage increase.
Washington D.C.
Workers in D.C. will see a minimum wage increase from $17.50 to $17.95 in July. But those making tips will continue to be paid a flat rate of $10 an hour.
California
Nine cities and one county in California will see minimum wage increases in July for both tipped and non-tipped workers:
- Alameda: $17 to $17.46 an hour
- Berkeley: $18.67 to $19.18 an hour
- Emeryville: $19.36 to $19.90 an hour
- Fremont: $17.30 to $17.75 an hour
- Los Angeles: $17.28 to $17.87 an hour
- Los Angeles County: $17.27 to $17.81 an hour
- Milpitas: $17.70 to $18.20 an hour
- Pasadena: $17.50 to $18.04 an hour
- San Francisco: $18.67 to $19.18 an hour
- Santa Monica: $17.27 to $17.81 an hour
Illinois
Workers in Chicago currently making $16.20 an hour will have their wages increase to at least $16.60 an hour in July. Tipped workers will see a minimum wage increase of $1.60 an hour from $11.02 to $12.62 an hour.
Maryland
The minimum wage in Montgomery County will go up from $17.15 to $17.65 an hour in July. Tipped workers’ minimum wage will remain at $4 an hour.
