Man sues Minecraft and Fortnite saying they fueled his video game addiction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A video game player is suing the creators of Fortnite and Minecraft as well as Microsoft after he says he became addicted to the games.

Cayden Breeden is suing the companies for failing to include "safeguards" in their games to prevent addiction, according to a new 56-page lawsuit, which was first reported by Complex. The lawsuit was filed in the New York Southern District Court on January 23.

"There are some video games that pose serious, known risks to players," the complaint says. "This litigation seeks to hold each Defendant accountable for failing to warn and failing to include available safeguards against the known risks associated with excessive use of their video game products and choosing instead to implement programming that both caused and amplified these risks in order to increase Defendants’ profits."

Breeden is accusing the companies of negligence and fraud. He described the companies' business practices as "deceptive, unfair, immoral, and reckless."

He describes his own gaming habits as "compulsive and disordered" and argued in the lawsuit that he is "incapable of restraining his own usage."

A gamer has sued the makers of Fortnite and Minecraft as well as Microsoft, alleging the companies fueled his gaming addiction through products intended to foster a psychological dependence ( AFP/Getty )

According to the lawsuit, Breeden displays withdrawal-like behaviors when he does not play the games he's addicted to. He describes his withdrawal manifesting as "anger, destruction of property, compulsive and antisocial behavior" and an inability to sleep well.

"Plaintiff’s gaming addiction has had an ongoing and significant impact on his life and well-being," the lawsuit claims.

Breeden is seeking compensation for pain and suffering, emotional distress, his medical expenses, and the attorney's fees and damages for "severe injuries sustained because of Plaintiff's use of Defendant's video game products."

Suing game developers over practices allegedly meant to hook players into addictive gaming cycles have become more common in recent years, with filings focusing on features like loot boxes and other mechanics meant to reward players for frequent and continued play-time.

Last year, Shirley Baggaley, the parent of a minor whose name was not released in the lawsuit, sued in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, naming Microsoft, Epic Games, Mojang, and the Roblox Corporation as defendants.

That lawsuit alleges that a growing number of children and teens are becoming addicted to games because the products are engineered to hold their attention for long periods of time. It further alleges that game companies are illegally tracking children's gaming activity and using that data to build algorithms that push ads and in-game purchases toward children.

Her lawsuit alleges that her son began playing games at three years old, and has only become more addicted as he reached his teens.

“Since that time, C.W.B. has used and/or continues to use video games at an increasing, uncontrollable, compulsive, and/or addictive pace," the lawsuit says. "This addiction began with C.W.B.’s use of Defendants’ respective Products.”

Baggaley said her child has experienced social withdrawal, excessive cursing, poor academic performance and poor sleep as result of his alleged addiction.

The Independent has requested comment from the defendants.