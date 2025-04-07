Bob Costas will host a Brewers' pregame ceremony on Aug. 24 honoring the life of Bob Uecker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Milwaukee Brewers will hold a public ceremony honoring the life of longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker before their Aug. 24 game with the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio had announced plans for this type of summer ceremony in January after Uecker died at the age of 90. The date wasn’t revealed until Monday.

Emmy-winning broadcaster Bob Costas, a longtime friend and former colleague of Uecker’s, will host the event. The ceremony will feature appearances by special guests as well as videos with rarely seen content from Uecker’s life.

All ticketed fans will receive a lapel pin featuring the design of the Brewers’ uniform patch honoring Uecker. Baseballs and bases featuring a Uecker celebration logo will be used during the game. A raffle will benefit three of Uecker’s favorite charities: the Wounded Warrior Project, the ALS Association and the Medical College of Wisconsin Bob Uecker Chair for Cancer Research.

“As we continue to navigate the loss of Bob, we’re truly grateful to the Brewers for hosting this Celebration of Life,” son and family representative Bob Uecker Jr. said in a statement. “We look forward to coming together to honor his memory and share in the meaningful moments of the day.”

Uecker broadcast Brewers games for 54 years and continued in that role last year even after he was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. The Hall of Famer earned the nickname “Mr. Baseball” and developed a national following because of the sense of humor he showed during chats with Johnny Carson, in appearances in Miller Lite beer commercials and in featured roles in the movie “Major League” and on television’s “Mr. Belvedere.”

“We continue to mourn Bob’s passing, but we feel his presence every day at the ballpark, and in our lives,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement. “August 24 will offer all of us an opportunity to come together to celebrate Bob’s life and re-live the countless, unforgettable memories he created so effortlessly.”

