‘Military junk’ to be dug up from Florida residents’ yards amid cancer cluster scare

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin digging up the yards of a small beachside Florida neighborhood that was a dumping ground of military junk from World War II.

For decades, residents of South Patrick Shores in Brevard County have tied a myriad of health conditions to the area, potentially stemming from an old military base. The area is at the center of a suspected cancer cluster.

Before homes began to be built in the early 1950s, the area was a military landfill near the Banana River Naval Air Station, where Patrick Space Force Base is now located.

Hazardous waste—ranging from ammunition and unexploded ordnance to chemicals and fuels—is believed to be buried underground on the land just south of Cape Canaveral.

Two years ago, the corps scanned yards in a 52-acre portion of South Patrick Shores with ground-penetrating radars as part of a $5.8 million project to look for military waste. More than 300 homes lie on the site.

open image in gallery The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to begin digging in yards in South Patrick Shores ( WKMG/YouTube )

This week, the Army’s engineering branch is resuming its excavation efforts to dig test pits across the neighborhood, aiming to unearth long-hidden hazards that may be present.

Brad Tompa, who is leading the clean-up operation, told county commissioners last week that South Patrick Shores was an “uncontrolled dump.”

For homeowners who have given permission, the Corps will dig trenches approximately eight feet deep and 10 feet wide and begin sampling the soil for any contaminants that may have accumulated.

Brevard County Commissioner Katie Delaney alleged that residents who had dug items from their own yards had severe side effects, potentially stemming from the items found.

Sandra Sullivan, who in 2018 said she found lead, bullets, and a partially full oil barrel in her yard, said she became “sick.”

“I know it’s made me sick,” she told News 6 on Tuesday. “Every time I dug up something, between eight days and seven weeks, I would have symptoms.”

open image in gallery Photograph of Banana River Naval Air Station in 1943 before it became Patrick Air Force Base ( U.S. Navy )

A 2019 report from the Florida Department of Health found higher rates of certain types of cancers—including bladder cancer and leukemia—in South Patrick Shores than in other parts of the country. The state health department was unable to confirm the cause.

The overall incidence of cancer in the community does not appear to be elevated.

The pattern of Hodgkin's disease, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, reportedly first emerged in South Patrick Shores in 1967, when 24-year-old Larry Crockett found out he had cancer. By 1982, five of Crockett’s neighbors were diagnosed with the same cancer.

According to a 1991 report by the Tampa Bay Times, eight people in a 10-block area near the toxic waste sites had been diagnosed with the rare cancer. Five of them had died.

“It's not a fluke,” one resident diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease a decade earlier told the paper. At the time, a spokesperson for Patrick Air Force Base said there was “no known link.”

A health assessment was conducted in 1992 in the area after residents reported an increase in the number of cases of Hodgkin’s disease.

The report, still on the Florida DOH website, suggested that residents believed it stemmed from contamination linked to a radar cluster at the military base and the testing of DDT, which was used in WWII to limit the spread of insect-borne diseases.

Residents were also concerned about the rate of Lou Gehrig's disease, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and psychiatric illness in the area.

The Independent has contacted the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more information.