FedEx takes Mike Lindell’s MyPillow to court over nearly $9M in unpaid fees

MyPillow CEO and close Donald Trump confidante Mike Lindell is being taken to court by FedEx over nearly $9 million worth of unpaid delivery fees, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

The documents say that MyPillow and FedEx’s business relationship began in February 2021. Since then, Lindell has run up a bill of $8.8 million in delivery and late fees. His failure to pay constitutes a ‘breach of contract,’ the company says.

The two companies’ relationship was reviewed in 2024 and since then, MyPillow has been slow to pay its bills, the documents say. In December, FedEx stopped shipping the pillows of its failure to pay. At that point, FedEx said it was owed $8.5 million. The current figure owed is due to late fees.

Lawsuits and billing disputes are nothing new for the “MyPillow Guy.”

open image in gallery Mike Lindell, seen here with President Donald Trump during his first term in office, was one of the foremost figures in the campaign to deny the results of the 2020 election ( AFP via Getty Images )

In January, a Minnesota judge ordered MyPillow to pay nearly $778,000 for unpaid bills and other costs to package delivery service DHL.

The award included over $48,000 in interest and over $4,800 for DHL’s attorney’s fees. The order, signed last month by Hennepin County Judge Susan Burke, said MyPillow had agreed in October to pay DHL $550,000 but failed to do so and did not send anyone to a hearing last month on DHL’s effort to collect.

Lindell said after the lawsuit was filed that MyPillow stopped using DHL over a year earlier in a dispute over shipments that he said were DHL’s fault.

The “MyPillow Guy” is also being sued for defamation by two voting machine companies, Dominion Voting Systems in Washington, D.C., and Smartmatic in Minnesota. Lawyers who were originally defending him in those cases quit over unpaid bills.

A credit crunch last year disrupted cash flow at MyPillow after it lost Fox News as one of its major advertising platforms and was dropped by several national retailers.

A judge in February affirmed a $5 million arbitration award to a software engineer who challenged data that Lindell said proved that China interfered in the 2020 election.