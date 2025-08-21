Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers have arrested 18 people demonstrating in a pro-Palestine protest outside of Microsoft’s global headquarters in Washington state.

The tech giant’s HQ in Redmond, just north of Seattle, has experienced two consecutive days of protests since Tuesday as demonstrators called for Microsoft to cease its business ties with Israel immediately and demanded the company pay reparations to the Palestinian people.

Redmond police said officers were dispatched to a large gathering of protestors in the Microsoft courtyard, outside the HQ, on Wednesday at around 12:15 p.m.

“Officers initially attempted to trespass the protestors, but they resisted and became aggressive,” the Redmond Police Department said. Images posted online by the department showed the Microsoft sign drenched in red paint.

“Every day for the past 22 months, the Israeli military has used Microsoft technology to starve and bomb Palestinians in Gaza, while actively displacing Palestinians in an ongoing campaign of ethnic cleansing,” a statement posted by the organization No Azure for Apartheid wrote on X.

Last week, Microsoft said it was tapping a law firm to investigate allegations reported by The Guardian that the Israeli Defense Forces used Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform to store phone call data obtained through the mass surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Microsoft’s standard terms of service prohibit this type of usage," the company said in a statement posted Friday, adding that the report raises “precise allegations that merit a full and urgent review.” The tech giant said it would share the findings after law firm Covington & Burling completes its review.

open image in gallery The Microsoft campus in Redmond was drenched in red paint by protestors, police said ( Redmond WA Police )

A group of current and former Microsoft employees are believed to have organized the protest, The Verge reported Tuesday.

Around 50 people were said to be in attendance when the event began. The group cordoned off site areas, naming one the “Liberated Zone” encampment, while standing with a banner outside the East Campus Plaza that read “The Martyred Palestinian Children’s Plaza.”

A statement posted by the organization said the “peaceful” demonstration was interrupted by a “brutal mass arrest,” involving “physical violence.”

Videos posted on social media of the scene showed protesters being wrestled to the ground and dragged away from the courtyard.

open image in gallery Demonstrators were seen being held down on the ground and arrested ( Redmond WA Police )

“Get back or you’re gonna get sprayed,” a Redmond police officer is heard threatening in one clip.

One male protestor is heard saying, “Why the f*** did you shoot me, bro?, to a police officer.

“In response to this peaceful opposition to war crimes, Microsoft and Redmond Police retaliated against protestors with the brutal mass arrest of 18 protestors, chemical weapons, and physical violence,” No Azure for Apartheid wrote on X Thursday.

“Current workers, former workers, and community members were hog-tied, violently dragged, and pepper-sprayed in a repressive escalation. Microsoft and Redmond Police chose to dehumanize, brutalize, and criminalize people of conscience for opposing Microsoft's ACTUAL war crimes.”

Redmond police said other demonstrators had blocked a pedestrian bridge and “were using stolen tables and chairs from vendors to form a barrier.”

open image in gallery At least 50 demonstrators were reported to be at the scene when things kicked off Tuesday ( Redmond WA Police )

A total of 18 people were taken into custody for multiple charges, which included trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Microsoft has perpetually come under fire from pro-Palestine supporters for its continued work with Israel.

At the company’s 50th anniversary celebration in April, a software engineer in the company’s AI division interrupted Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman’s speech, calling for an end to an agreement that allows the Israeli military to use the company’s AI products.

After months of facing mounting pressure from activists, employees, and the public, Microsoft said it had found no evidence to support such claims.

“Based on these reviews, including interviewing dozens of employees and assessing documents, we have found no evidence to date that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies have been used to target or harm people in the conflict in Gaza.”

open image in gallery Over 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 22-month war in Gaza, reports the Palestinian Health Ministry ( AFP/Getty )

In July, the United Nations released a report mapping the corporations aiding Israel in the displacement of Palestinians and its war on Gaza, in breach of international law.

The report named 48 corporate actors, including the triad of tech companies, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.

On Monday, Hamas said it had accepted a new proposal from Arab mediators regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The proposal, however, would still require Israel’s approval. This came in tandem with the Palestinian Health Ministry, confirming that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 22-month war in Gaza.

In its most recent quarter, ending June 30, Microsoft’s revenue was reported to be $76.4 billion.

The Independent contacted Microsoft for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.