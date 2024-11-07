Man who used loophole to live rent-free in New York hotel found unfit to stand trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man who has been charged with fraud after claiming to own a Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial.

Doctors examining Mickey Barreto deemed he's not mentally competent to face criminal charges.

Judge Cori Weston gave Barreto until November 13. to find suitable inpatient psychiatric care, Bragg's office said.

In February, prosecutors charged Barreto with 24 counts, including felony fraud and criminal contempt.

They say he forged a deed to the New Yorker Hotel purporting to transfer ownership of the entire building to him. He then tried to charge one of the hotel’s tenants rent and demanded the hotel’s bank transfer its accounts to him, among other steps.

Barreto started living at the hotel in 2018 after arguing in court that he had paid about $200 for a one-night stay and therefore had tenant’s rights, based on a quirk of the city’s housing laws and the fact that the hotel failed to send a lawyer to a key hearing.

Barreto has said he lived at the hotel without paying any rent because the building’s owners, the Unification Church, never wanted to negotiate a lease with him, but they also couldn’t legally kick him out.

He had been receiving outpatient treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues, but doctors concluded after a recent evaluation that he did not fully understand the criminal proceedings, the New York Times first reported.

Barreto dismissed the allegations of a drug problem to some “partying,” and said prosecutors are trying to have him hospitalized because they did not have a strong case against him. He does see some upside.

“It went from being unfriendly, ‘He’s a criminal,’ to oh, they don’t talk about crime anymore. Now the main thing is, like, ‘Oh, poor thing. Finally, we convinced him to go seek treatment,’” Barreto said on Wednesday.

Brian Hutchinson, an attorney for Barreto, didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. But during Wednesday's hearing, he said he planned to ask his client's current treatment provider to accept him, the Times reported.

Built in 1930, the hulking Art Deco structure and its huge red “New Yorker” sign is an oft-photographed landmark in midtown Manhattan.

Muhammad Ali and other famous boxers stayed there when they had bouts at nearby Madison Square Garden, about a block away. Inventor Nikola Tesla even lived in one of its more than 1,000 rooms for a decade. And NBC broadcasted from its Terrace Room.

But the New Yorker closed as a hotel in 1972 and was used for years for church purposes before part of the building reopened as a hotel in 1994.