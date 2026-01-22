Lawyer for fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore looks to have the charges tossed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawyer for fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore declared his innocence Thursday and said she's seeking to have home invasion and other charges against him dismissed.

Moore was fired for having a personal relationship with the woman — who was a football staff member — and for lying during the investigation, the university's athletic director said in the dismissal letter.

In court Thursday, defense attorney Ellen Michaels said she had filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant against Moore. She later told reporters Moore is innocent.

Authorities say Moore entered a woman’s apartment on Dec. 10 and blamed her for him losing his job that day, then grabbed butter knives and kitchen scissors and threatened to kill himself.

“This warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as facts,” Michaels said. “We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs.”

Michaels didn't elaborate on the disputed statements and directed reporters to a court filing that wasn't immediately available. Without the statements, she said, “there would be no probable cause for these charges.”

Moore, 39, faces three charges, including felony home invasion and stalking. He has pleaded not guilty and must wear a tracking device while free on bond. He stood nearby while Michaels spoke outside the courthouse but declined to comment.

Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski told the judge that she had just received Michaels' court filing. Judge Cedric Simpson set the next hearing for Feb. 17.

When the charges were filed on Dec. 12, Rezmierski said the woman involved in the case cooperated with the university investigating the affair after she ended it with Moore. The prosecutor quoted Moore as telling the woman, “My blood is on your hands."

Moore arrived at the courthouse with his wife, Kelli and waited in an adjacent courtroom for his case to be called. More than 20 members of the news media were on hand for the hearing.

Moore coached the Wolverines for two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who won a national championship before quitting to become coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Kyle Whittingham, who coached Utah for two decades, is the new Michigan coach.