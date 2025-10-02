ACLU seeks release of Michigan immigrant held in custody despite life-threatening leukemia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal authorities refuse to release a Michigan man in a pending deportation case, despite his life-threatening leukemia and the inconsistent health care he's received while in custody since August, his lawyer said Thursday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is seeking a bond hearing for Jose Contreras-Cervantes, which could allow him to return to his Detroit-area family and doctors while his case winds through immigration court. He's currently being held at a detention center about three hours away.

Contreras-Cervantes, a 33-year-old married father of three who has been living in the U.S. for about 20 years, but not legally, was arrested following an Aug. 5 traffic stop in Macomb County, near Detroit. He had no criminal record, said ACLU lawyer Miriam Aukerman.

Contreras-Cervantes was diagnosed last year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a life-threatening cancer of the bone marrow, said his wife, Lupita Contreras.

“The doctor said he has four to six years to live,” she said.

His detention is a consequence of the Trump administration's policy of refusing to agree to bond hearings for immigrants if they entered the U.S. illegally, even if they lack a criminal record. The policy is a reversal of past practices and it has been successfully challenged, including this week in Washington state.

“We don't just lock people up and throw away the key,” Aukerman said. “Judges decide who should be behind bars. That is true for citizens and noncitizens. ... Immigration cases can take months or even years."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had no immediate comment on the case.

Contreras-Cervantes was shuttled from Michigan to Ohio and then back to Michigan and didn't receive medication for 22 days, his wife said.

He is now getting a substitute medication at North Lake Processing Center, a privately operated detention center in Baldwin, Michigan, not the specific medication recommended by his doctors, Aukerman said.

The ACLU filed a petition Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, asking a judge to order bond hearings for Contreras-Cervantes and seven other people who are in custody.

“What the (Trump) administration is doing is trying to crush people’s spirits, make them give up” and agree to deportation, Aukerman said. “We're saying no. They're entitled to due process.”