Officials in Miami Beach, Florida are implementing strict security measures to crack down on spring breakers traveling to the waterfront city next month.

City officials are ordering heightened police presence, parking garage closures, DUI checkpoints and even potential curfews throughout March as spring breakers flock to the region, according to the Miami Beach website.

The new “Reality Check” program will also include the implementation of license plate readers and other surveillance technology throughout the month.

“Consistent with last year’s spring break, Miami Beach will once again impose tough measures in March to reinforce the message that the city is not interested in being a spring break party destination,” the city’s website reads.

open image in gallery Police officers guard Miami Beach, Florida during spring break season in 2024. The city is implementing heightened security for the upcoming spring season ( AFP via Getty Images )

The city will also have “Goodwill Ambassadors” roaming the Entertainment District, wearing pink “Take Care of Our City” shirts and offering tips on how to “enjoy the city responsibly.”

This follows the “Breaking Up with Spring Break” campaign the city launched last year, which aimed to promote peace and safety during spring break after three straight years of violence during the season.

“We set a new standard for spring break in Miami Beach last year,” Mayor Steven Meiner said in a statement this week. “This year, we’re building on that success, ensuring Miami Beach remains a welcoming destination where people can enjoy our world-class beaches, restaurants, and community in a safe family-friendly atmosphere.”

However, the program wasn’t popular with everyone. Some business owners were worried about losing money, while others argued the program was an overreaction to Black crowds, the Associated Press reports.

“Everybody loves this idea that they are free from their government intruding on them,” attorney Stephen Hunter Johnson said at the time. “But amazingly, if the government intrudes on Black people, everyone’s fine with it.”

However, Meiner rejected this criticism: “I have a moral obligation to keep people safe, and right now, it is not safe.”

City officials said fewer arrests were made in 2024 during the “Breaking Up with Spring Break” program compared to previous years, local outlet WSVN7 reports.