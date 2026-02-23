Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as "El Mencho" and the formidable leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has been killed during a Mexican military operation, a federal official has confirmed.

The operation, which took place on Sunday in the western state of Jalisco, was preceded by hours of widespread roadblocks involving burning vehicles – a common tactic employed by cartels to impede military movements.

The official, who requested anonymity due to not being authorised to speak publicly, provided details of the incident.

El Mencho was a highly sought-after figure, with the US State Department offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest. This reward was reiterated in a December 2024 post, identifying him as a founder and current leader of CJNG and one of Mexico's most wanted fugitives.

Formed in 2009, CJNG has rapidly become one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels. It is assessed to possess the highest capacity for trafficking cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, and more recently, fentanyl into the United States.

The US government initially offered $10m for his arrest before upping the reward to $15m ( Especial )

Under El Mencho’s leadership, the cartel has been implicated in numerous homicides targeting rival groups and Mexican law enforcement, as well as alleged assassination attempts on Mexican government officials.

The Trump administration previously designated CJNG as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Since 2017, El Mencho has faced multiple indictments in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, with the most recent superseding indictment on April 5, 2022, charging him with conspiracy and distribution of controlled substances for unlawful importation into the US, and firearm use in drug trafficking. He was also charged under the Drug Kingpin Statute for operating a continuing criminal enterprise.