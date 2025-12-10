Mexico to send more water to US despite Trump’s tariffs threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed her country's intention to increase water deliveries to the United States, though not immediately, despite threats from US President Donald Trump to impose a 5 per cent tariff hike on Mexican imports.

Ms Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday that Mexico is proposing a water delivery this month, with further shipments planned for the coming years.

This proposal is set to be discussed during a virtual meeting with U.S officials later today.

Mexico currently lags behind on its water commitments to the United States from the Rio Grande River, a shortfall attributed by Ms Sheinbaum to severe drought conditions and limitations within the country's pipeline infrastructure.

Under a 1944 treaty, Mexico is obligated to deliver 1.7 million acre-feet of water to the U.S from six tributaries every five years, equating to an average of 350,000 acre-feet annually.

An acre-foot is defined as the volume of water required to cover one acre of land to a depth of one foot.

Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to assert that Mexico has accumulated a significant water debt over the past five years, which he claimed is adversely affecting farmers in Texas.

He stated that he has authorised a 5 per cent increase on tariffs against Mexico should the water not be released immediately.

“The U.S needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after,” Trump wrote. “As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much needed water.”

Trump first threatened tariffs over the water issue in April when he also threatened to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican imports and accused the country of continuing to violate the agreement.

The two countries have reached agreements on the issue in the past and the Mexican president said she hoped they would again find an understanding.

“We have the best intention to deliver the amount of water that is owed from previous years,” Sheinbaum said.