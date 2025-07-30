Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has given the green light for Russian soprano Anna Netrebko to proceed with her lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera, which she accuses of national origin discrimination. The opera house dropped Ms Netrebko after she declined to condemn President Vladimir Putin over Russia's campaign against Ukraine.

US District Judge Analisa Nadine Torres in Manhattan made her decision public on Wednesday, a day after it was issued. The case will also include a claim of gender discrimination. A trial date for the proceedings has yet to be scheduled.

The Met did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb had demanded that she repudiate Putin shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but she refused and was withdrawn from three Met productions. The Met replaced her with Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska in at least one of those productions.

Last August, Torres dismissed the performer's national original discrimination claim, when she also threw out allegations of defamation and breach of contract. But in her latest decision, the judge wrote that the “allegations support the inference that Netrebko’s replacement by non-Russian artists occurred under circumstances giving rise to at least a ‘minimal’ inference of discrimination.”

open image in gallery FILE - Anna Netrebko, opera singer, gestures during the final applause at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden after singing Lady Macbeth in the performance of ‘Macbeth,’ in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 ( (c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

The American Guild of Musical Artists filed a grievance on Netrebko’s behalf and arbitrator Howard C. Edelman ruled in February 2023 that the Met violated the union’s collective bargaining agreement when it canceled deals with Netrebko for three productions. Edelman awarded compensation the union calculated at $209,103.48.

Torres allowed Netrebko to proceed with her separate allegation of gender discrimination under the New York State Human Rights Law and New York City Human Rights Law. She said the Met treated Netrebko's male counterparts with connections to Putin and the Russian government more favorably. She cited bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin and baritones Igor Golovatenko and Alexey Markov, who have continued to sing at the Met.