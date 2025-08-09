A meteorite crashed into a Georgia home. Scientists say it’s older than the Earth itself

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A meteorite that crashed into a Georgia home in June is older than the Earth itself, according to scientists who are studying the space rock.

Onlookers in the Southeast were stunned when a fireball streaked across the sky on June 26.

Fragments of the meteorite hurtled into the roof of a homeowner in McDonough, Henry County, just south of Atlanta, leaving behind a hole the size of a golf ball in the ceiling and a dent in the floor.

Scott Harris, a researcher in the University of Georgia’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences’ department of geology, has been studying the fragments and believes the meteorite formed 4.56 billion years ago. The Earth is thought to be 4.543 billion years old.

“This particular meteor that entered the atmosphere has a long history before it made it to the ground of McDonough, ​​and in order to totally understand that, we actually have to examine what the rock is and determine what group of asteroids it belongs to,” Harris said in a university news release.

open image in gallery Scott Harris, a researcher in the University of Georgia’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences’ department of geology, has been studying the fragments and believes the meteorite formed 4.56 billion years ago. ( Cade Massey/University of Georgia )

Using optical and electron microscopy to analyze the fragments, Harris said he believes the meteorite to be a low metal ordinary Chondrite.

“It belongs to a group of asteroids in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter that we now think we can tie to a breakup of a much larger asteroid about 470 million years ago,” Harris said. “But in that breakup, some pieces get into Earth-crossing orbits, and if given long enough, their orbit around the sun and Earth’s orbit around the sun end up being at the same place, at the same moment in time.”

The sound and vibration the meteor made was equivalent to a close-range gunshot. The homeowner told Harris he’s still finding specks of space dust around his living room from the collision.

open image in gallery Fragments of the meteorite hurtled into the roof of a homeowner in McDonough, Henry County, just south of Atlanta, leaving behind a hole the size of a golf ball in the ceiling and a dent in his floor. ( Henry County Emergency Management/University of Georgia )

“I suspect that he heard three simultaneous things,” Harris said. “One was the collision with his roof, one was a tiny cone of a sonic boom and a third was it impacting the floor all in the same moment. There was enough energy when it hit the floor that it pulverized part of the material down to literal dust fragments.”

The meteorite, which has been named McDonough, is the 27th to be recovered in Georgia’s history.

“This is something that used to be expected once every few decades and not multiple times within 20 years,” Harris said. “Modern technology in addition to an attentive public is going to help us recover more and more meteorites.”

Additional pieces of the meteorite that fell in the area will be displayed to the public at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville.