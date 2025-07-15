A meteor may have led to the formation of the Grand Canyon, new study says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A meteor may have led to the formation of the Grand Canyon, a new study has found.

While many Americans are familiar with the Grand Canyon’s beauty and uniqueness, they may not be aware of the story behind its formation.

The Colorado River may have etched the canyon one mile deep, as rocky debris transported in floods did most of the carving, according to the Grand Canyon Conservancy.

But what caused the flooding?

A study published in Geology on Tuesday tied another Arizona landmark, the Meteor Crater, to the formation of the Grand Canyon.

open image in gallery A meteor may have led to the formation of the Grand Canyon, a new study has found ( Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images )

The study hypothesized the Meteor Crater, which was formed 56,000 years ago, triggered landslides in the Grand Canyon that blocked the Colorado River and formed a paleolake — a lake that has existed in the past— in the canyon.

Geologists have long wondered how and when driftwood found in Stanton’s Cave in the Grand Canyon got there, as the mouth of the cave is 150 feet above the river. There are also lake sediments found in the cave.

"It would have required a 10-times bigger flood level than any flood that has happened in the past several thousand years,” one of the study’s authors, University of New Mexico Distinguished Professor Emeritus Karl Karlstrom, said in a press release Tuesday.

He continued: “Or maybe they are very old deposits left as the river carved down, or maybe they floated in from a paleolake caused by a downstream lava dam or landslide dam? We needed to know the age of the cave deposits.”

open image in gallery A study published Tuesday tied the Meteor Crater to the formation of the Grand Canyon ( Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The study hypothesized the Meteor Crater, which was formed 56,000 years ago, triggered landslides in the Grand Canyon that blocked the Colorado River and formed a paleolake, in other words, a former lake, in the canyon ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

The study found the driftwood to be 56,000 years old, the same geologic age as the asteroid impact and the landslide dam.

Researchers suggested because the landslide appears to have the same age as Meteor Crater, the asteroid impact blast caused the landslide.

The paleolake formed from the landslide, which dammed the Colorado River. Caves, such as Stanton’s Cave, were flooded by the paleolake.