A hero who saved dozens from a devastating blizzard in 2022 has spoken out after being included in a mass layoff by his employer.

Jay Withey, 29, became known as "Merry Christmas Jay" after he risked his own life to save 24 others when he pulled people from their cars and a nearby school after they got snowed in, in December 2022.

Sumitomo Rubber, Withey’s employer broke the news on Thursday that it would close its Tonawanda, New York tire manufacturing plant and in turn, eliminate all 1,550 union and salaried jobs, as reported by the Associated Press.

Withey told WKBW: "If this was a Buffalo-owned company it would’ve never happened.”

His cousin Matthew Mond, who also worked at the company, told the outlet: “It’s like a landlord booting you out with no cause."

"When you go through something, you don’t go through it alone in Buffalo. If I get in anywhere, and I can help anyone get a job, or use my connections to help anyone else out who works here, I’m absolutely going to do so”, Withey added.

open image in gallery Sumitomo Rubber announced the decision to eliminate all 1,550 union and salaried jobs at its Tonawanda, New York site on Thursday ( New York Power Authority )

The blizzard hero told the outlet that the company had allowed staff to take a week off only a week before the stark notice.

“We had no idea”, Withey told WKBW.

The Japan-based manufacturer admitted it had been grappling with financial losses and attempts to control and offset such costs had failed, as per the AP.

Sumitomo announced in a statement on Thursday: “SRUSA remains committed to supporting its former employees through this challenging time, and remains grateful for all associates’ hard work, dedication, and contributions to the company and facility over its many years in business.”

Workers gathered outside the plant in Tonawanda on Monday to protest the immediate shutdown of the rubber facility, reported WKBW.

Sumitomo Rubber reportedly gave staff no prior warning before it announced the cuts jeopardizing the livelihoods of those who work there, as reported by WKBW.

A media spokesperson for Sumitomo Rubber told The Independent: “We are assisting SRUSA with media inquiry responses and can confirm that there are various career transition services being put in place by the company to support the outgoing workforce.

“There are various initiatives being coordinated by Erie County and New York State related to employee transition.”

The Buffalo hero found fame on December 29 2023 when he left a note apologizing for breaking into and damaging a school building – where he had led those who needed refuge against the storm.

The note read: “To whomever it may concern, I’m terribly sorry about breaking the school window and for breaking in the kitchen. Got stuck at 8pm Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers just trying not to die. There were seven elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom. Merry Christmas Jay.”

His actions were celebrated by the Buffalo Bills among others.