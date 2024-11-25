Watch Live: Menendez brothers to appear in court for first time in 28 years
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch as Erik and Lyle Menendez appear in court for the first time in 28 years after the shotgun murders of their parents.
A judge will decide today if the discovery of new evidence warrants a re-examination of the brothers’ convictions.
In 1989, the brothers were found guilty of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez and sentenced to life without parole. Throughout the previous trial, the brothers’ defense attorney argued that the brothers had been facing years of sexual abuse by their father. However, prosecutors denied this allegation and instead accused them of murdering their parents for money.
In the years following their conviction, their lawyers had unsuccessfully been working to appeal the courts’ decision. Until March 2023, a habeas corpus petition was filed asking the judge to consider new evidence that supports the claims of sexual abuse inflicted by their father.
Their story has been dramatized in the 2022 Netflix docuseries ‘Monsters’, in which Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez play Erik and Lyle Menendez.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments